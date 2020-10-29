Fees will go directly to clubs in a bid to subsidise some of the lost matchday revenue due to a lack of fans in stands.

Subscribers and non-subscribers can all tune in to watch PPV games and you can check out how to watch BT Sport Box Office with our handy guide.

Check out the full list of games coming up on BT Sport Box Office below.

More like this

What Premier League games are on BT Sport Box Office?

Saturday 7th November

Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

West Ham v Fulham (8pm) BT Sport Box Office

You can also check out Premier League games on Sky Sports Box Office

How can I watch BT Sport Box Office?

You don't need to be an existing Sky Sports or BT Sport customer to be able to watch games on the PPV channels.

Think of them as entirely separate systems that share part of a name with the two broadcasters.

It's a fairly simple process to book games on both, whether you're watching through the big three of Sky, BT and Virgin Media, and our how to watch BT Sport Box Office guide has all the information you need to book.

Alternatively, click on the links next to the fixtures above to go directly to the BT Sport Box Office site.

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.