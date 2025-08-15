The race for the European spots is likely to be hotter than ever, with Man Utd and Spurs hoping to put last season's disappointments behind them, while this season's relegation battle could throw up a few surprises.

More live games means fans will barely have to miss a kick, but you can also keep on top of all the twists and turns through highlights, which will be available across a variety of platforms throughout the campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Premier League highlights in 2025/26.

Which channel are Premier League highlights on?

BBC One will show Premier League highlights on Match of the Day.

Sky Sports will also show Premier League highlights soon after matches end, while individual club YouTube channels will show highlights from Sky, too.

What time are Premier League highlights on?

Match of the Day will be shown every Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Sky highlights will go live shortly after matches, from 5:15pm on Saturdays after the 3pm kick-offs. Timings will change for early, evening and Sunday games.

Premier League TV rights

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

