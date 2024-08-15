Liverpool return with Jürgen Klopp Arne Slot at the helm, while Manchester United hope to finally pull it together in the league under Erik ten Hag's guidance.

There's going to be an inevitable wave of drama in the early weeks of the campaign as teams seek to find a rhythm, and you can keep track of all the early sparring with handy highlights across multiple platforms.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Premier League highlights in 2024/25.

Which channel are Premier League highlights on?

BBC One will show Premier League highlights on Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2.

Sky Sports will also show Premier League highlights soon after matches end, while individual club YouTube channels will show highlights from Sky, too.

What time are Premier League highlights on?

Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 will be shown every Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Sky highlights will go live shortly after matches, from 5:15pm on Saturdays after the 3pm kick-offs. Timings will change for early, evening and Sunday games.

Premier League TV rights

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

TNT Sports costs from £30.99 per month with a monthly pass via discovery+.

