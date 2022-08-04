Premier League highlights on TV and YouTube in 2022/23

Transfer rumours, club gossip and Fantasy Premier League are all enough to keep you hyped up for your team throughout the week, but raw action on the pitch is where the real gold is found.

Premier League highlights are a crucial component of your weekly sports diet, with regular snippets able to bring you up to speed with the latest storylines across the top flight.

We can often get so lost in the hysteria surrounding the Premier League that we forget to sit and soak up some of the finest players in world football.

You can change that this season with extensive highlights to be shown on TV and online, meaning you can keep track of all the biggest moments in an inevitably dramatic campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of how to watch Premier League highlights in 2022/23.

Premier League highlights on TV

You can tune in to watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day every Saturday night of the season, plus bonus shows during full midweek rounds of fixtures.

Match of the Day 2 will air on Sunday nights, bringing you all the action from that day's games, as well as a look back to the previous day.

Gary Lineker will once again return to host the show with an array of experts including Ian Wright, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer.

Premier League highlights on YouTube

You can also watch Premier League highlights online via the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Highlight videos for every match of the season will be uploaded for you to savour, while each individual club will also post a highlights reel to their own account.

We've listed every Premier League team's official YouTube account so you won't miss a single moment of their highlights throughout the campaign:

Watch the Premier League in 2022/23 on Sky Sports, NOW, BT Sport or BT Sport monthly pass, as well as two rounds of fixtures later in the season exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video – get a 30-day free trial.

