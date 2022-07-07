Goalkeepers can provide a lovely stream of clean sheets if you select wisely, and two premium-cost stars have dominated teams over the last few campaigns.

Fantasy Premier League returns in 2022/23 and the game looks as challenging as ever going into the new season with high prices to pay for the finest players around.

Ederson and Alisson, of Manchester City and Liverpool, have firmly positioned themselves as the finest stoppers in the league and have reaped the rewards of their own form, and the form of the men in front of them.

They're back for 2022/23 but they're not the only keepers you should be eyeing up ahead of the new campaign.

Budget options can often bear major fruit for a low cost if you choose wisely at the start of the campaign. Keepers for teams lower down the league are more prone to save points and man of the match bonuses due to the amount of shots they will face compared to elite stoppers.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the goalkeepers you should sign for your FPL team in 2022/23.

Best FPL goalkeepers 22/23

Budget FPL goalkeeper

Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace) £4.5m

Johnstone was superb for West Brom despite their relegation to the Championship in 2020/21. He picked up 140 points including 19 bonus points. That would put him fifth in the list of keepers' last season totals.

He is likely to gain the starting spot over Vicente Guaita in a Crystal Palace team that kept more clean sheets than any team outside of last season's top five.

Mid-price FPL goalkeeper

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester) £5.0m

It's fair to say 2021/22 wasn't one to shout about for Leicester. It was a muted affair by all accounts, and their defensive stability wasn't exactly lauded.

However, Schmeichel picked up 12 bonus points and made two penalty saves, both factors that can set goalkeepers apart from rivals in FPL. If Leicester can bounce back with an improved season, he could be looking at 150 points or more.

Premium FPL goalkeeper

Ederson (Man City) £5.5m

Everybody plays FPL a different way, but for the patient, long-game players, look no further than Ederson.

He finished below Alisson in the points charts based on bonus points, but City look stronger than ever here, while Liverpool haven't reinforced their defensive ranks. We're not suggesting Liverpool will plunge in 22/23, just that City have the advantage and Ederson will benefit. Set and forget.

