Defenders are a growing force in FPL teams, not only for their ability to rake in clean sheets, but for their increasing attacking duties.

Fantasy Premier League drama is ready to flare up once again in 2022/23, with competition escalating with each passing season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have revolutionised the full-back roles with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and there's an increasing number of stars able to pick up goals and assists to supplement their defensive work.

Defenders are the least expensive of the outfield positions, but the rise of the attacking full-back has seen double-figure hauls rise among defenders for great value in comparison to midfielders and forwards.

There are plenty of premium options to consider this term, as ever, but finding the bargains is essential. You will need at least two defenders under £4.5m and there's always a £4.0m fan-favourite to emerge each season. We take a stab at who that could be.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the defenders you should sign for your FPL team in 2022/23.

Best FPL defenders 22/23

Budget FPL defender

Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest – TBC) £4.0m

Step right forward, the bargain signing everyone will want by the start of the season – Neco Williams.

The full-back is set to sign for new boys Nottingham Forest in a £17m deal, and that means he is almost certain to start every game for the play-off champions. Picking up a £4.0m bargain is essential, picking up a £4.0m bargain who plays every week is superb business.

Williams' ownership stands at just 1.9 per cent at the time of writing but expect that to fly upwards.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) £4.5m

Crystal Palace enjoyed more clean sheets than any team outside of the top five last year, and Guehi was a nailed-on starter throughout that time.

At £4.5m, he costs pennies and boasts a higher ICT Rank than his Palace teammates. Two goals last season could also turn into more as he continues to grow into the role.

Marc Cucurella (Brighton) £5.0m

A second bargain 'Marc', Cucurella is a worthy asset at this price regardless of his future, but Manchester City are sniffing. If they sign the left-back, he will slot into the starting XI ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Cucurella is ranked seventh on the ICT Rank list for defenders across the entire Premier League for all price bands despite only picking up one goal and one assist last season. This shows major, major upside and that Brighton's misfiring strikers have wasted his creativity. Imagine Cucurella feeding Erling Haaland?

Mid-price FPL defender

Ivan Perisic (Tottenham) £5.5m

Perisic's inclusion as a defender has raised plenty of eyebrows but he could be one of the signings of the summer in Fantasy Premier League.

The former Inter man has been hand-picked by Antonio Conte after the pair won Serie A together in 2020/21. For anyone thinking Perisic is on the wane, he scored eight and assisted seven in Serie A last season. Conte extracted immense form from full-backs such as Matt Doherty last term and Perisic is ready to explode.

Premium FPL defender

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) £7.5m

Obviously. Alexander-Arnold is simply unstoppable. He picked up 208 points from 2,853 minutes of action last season – two points below his all-time record total with 400 fewer minutes played.

Liverpool will need their experienced players to step up in 2022/23 given the lack of Sadio Mane in the mix. Expect Trent to rise to the occasion with defensive stability and attacking ruthlessness.

