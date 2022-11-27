Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were on target as the Euro 2016 winners kicked off their campaign by getting the better of Ghana in a five-goal thriller.

Portugal will seal their ticket to the World Cup last 16 if they beat Uruguay.

All three points against Uruguay would put them clear at the top of Group H and guarantee their passage to the knockout stage of the competition.

Uruguay will need to produce better after managing a solitary effort on target in their goalless draw with South Korea last Thursday.

La Celeste have plenty of quality in their ranks and will hope Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez or Edinson Cavani are capable of producing a moment of magic to kickstart their World Cup.

When is Portugal v Uruguay?

Portugal v Uruguay will kick off at 7pm on Monday 28th November 2022.

Portugal v Uruguay team news

Portugal predicted line-up: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pereira, Guerreiro; Silva, Neves, Otavio; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix

Uruguay predicted line-up: Rochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

Portugal v Uruguay prediction

Portugal benefited from Ghana's slack defending and will come up against a far more resolute outfit in the form of Uruguay.

The midfield battle will be key and La Celeste's talented trio of Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur and Matias Vecino are capable of taking the game by the scruff of the neck.

Uruguay weren't exactly at their best against South Korea but are capable of grinding out a result and could stymie their opponent's flair players.

Our prediction: Portugal 0-1 Uruguay (11/1 at bet365)

Portugal v Uruguay odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Portugal (19/20) Draw (12/5) Uruguay (16/5)*

