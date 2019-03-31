The Black Cats have a slight advantage in the league due to their games in hand with the sides occupying third and fourth.

Portsmouth slipped away from the summit of the table after Christmas but remain among the play-off pack.

Sunderland have picked up their form and have only been defeated twice in 37 league games so far – one of those losses coming against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Portsmouth v Sunderland game on TV and online.

What time is the Portsmouth v Sunderland game?

Portsmouth v Sunderland will kick off at 2:30pm on Sunday 31st March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Portsmouth v Sunderland

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Sunderland don’t always hit the high notes in terms of performances, but they’re a tough nut to crack and simply find a way to grind out positive results.

They’re on an upward trajectory looking across the whole season with Will Grigg’s threat continuing to grow.

Portsmouth have enjoyed wins over teams they would’ve expected to brush aside but have struggled to topple the league’s finest sides all season.

Prediction: Portsmouth 0-1 Sunderland

