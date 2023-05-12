A poor run of form in March and early April ultimately cost the Owls the chance of a top-two finish, but they head into the end-of-season lottery in fine form after winning the last four on the spin to finish on a club-record points total.

Sheffield Wednesday will bid to atone for their automatic promotion near miss when they travel to Peterborough United for the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson is attempting to mastermind promotion from League One with the club for a fourth time.

Ironically, his side have Sheffield Wednesday to thank for their place in the play-offs. Derby lost at Hillsborough on the final day of the season which meant Posh climbed to sixth in the table after goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor earned Posh a win at fourth-placed Barnsley.

Peterborough ran out 2-0 winners when the two teams met in the corresponding fixture in the regular season last August.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday?

Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Friday 12th May 2023.

Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Peterborough (7/4) Draw (21/10) Sheffield Wednesday (13/8)*

