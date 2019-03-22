Gary Caldwell’s side have been inconsistent in recent weeks after winning two, losing two and drawing one of their last five games.

Inverness sit comfortably in fifth and have recently found a bright spot of form following four wins in five games across all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Partick Thistle v Inverness game on TV and online.

What time is the Partick Thistle v Inverness game?

Partick Thistle v Inverness will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 22nd March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Partick Thistle v Inverness

Fans in Scotland can tune in to watch the game for free on the brand new BBC Scotland channel.

If you live elsewhere in the UK, you can access coverage on BBC iPlayer as well as on TV (Sky: 457, Freesat: 108, Virgin: 162).

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Partick Thistle will be desperate to claw themselves away from Alloa at the bottom.

However, Inverness are a tricky team to beat, having only lost six league games all season.

The remaining question is whether Inverness are ruthless enough to go one step further and claim all three points.

Prediction: Partick Thistle 1-2 Inverness

