New signing Lawrence Shankland knocked home four goals on his competitive debut for the club and is expected to take the league by storm in 2019/20.

Partick Thistle began their season in more measured style as they drew 1-1 away from home against Alloa.

Boss Gary Caldwell will be hoping for a resilient display at Firhill.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Partick Thistle v Dundee United game on TV and online.

What time is the Partick Thistle v Dundee United game?

Partick Thistle v Dundee United will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 9th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Partick Thistle v Dundee United

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

As far as debuts go, Shankland may have set the record for the most successful.

The 23-year-old scored 62 goals in 73 games across all competitions for Ayr United – including a 24-goal Championship haul last season.

He will be brimming with confidence and United may simply have too much for the hosts to handle going forward.

Advertisement

Prediction: Partick Thistle 0-2 Dundee United