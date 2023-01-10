Forest had a terrible start to the season, however their form has picked up in recent weeks with Steve Cooper's men losing just one of their last five league games to move up to 15th.

Nottingham Forest and Wolves take their minds off their Premier League struggles as they face off in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

However, Forest did suffer a dismal 4-1 defeat at Championship side Blackpool in Saturday's FA Cup third round clash.

Forest host Wolves, who have lost just once since Julen Lopetegui took over at Molineux.

Wolves, who are 19th in the Premier League having won just three times this season, come into this on the back of their 2-2 draw at Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Lopetegui's men can count themselves unlucky following a questionable VAR decision at Anfield and Wolves will be desperate to book a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals to lift the club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Wolves on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Nottingham Forest v Wolves?

Nottingham Forest v Wolves will take place on Wednesday 11th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Wolves kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Wolves will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on teams' official YouTube channels.

Is there a Nottingham Forest v Wolves live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nottingham Forest v Wolves odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Nottingham Forest (31/10) Draw (23/10) Wolves (9/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Nottingham Forest v Wolves prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Nottingham Forest v Wolves predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.