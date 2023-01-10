Forest were hammered 4-1 by Championship side Blackpool on Saturday in the FA Cup third round.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to avoid a second cup exit in just five days as Steve Cooper's side host Wolves in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash.

The result stunned Forest, who had avoided defeat in four of their previous five Premier League games to move up to 15th.

Wolves, meanwhile, held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup on Saturday to secure a replay at Molineux. However, they could have been in the fourth round if it wasn't for a questionable VAR decision at Anfield.

The result meant Wolves, who are 19th in the Premier League, remained unbeaten since Julen Lopetegui took over.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Wolves?

Nottingham Forest v Wolves will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 11th January 2023.

Nottingham Forest v Wolves team news

Nottingham Forest line-up: Henderson; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Mangala, Yates, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi.

Wolves predicted line-up: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Traore, Cunha, Guedes.

Nottingham Forest v Wolves prediction

This will likely be a tightly-contested affair between two sides struggling in the Premier League.

Both Forest and Wolves have struggled to score goals and keep clean sheets this season, but they'll be well aware that a cup run can lift spirits.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves (5/1 at bet365)

Nottingham Forest v Wolves odds

