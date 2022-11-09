Steve Cooper's men are bottom of the league after 14 games having won twice all season. They were almost handed another defeat on Saturday, however Forest netted in the 96th minute to secure a point in a 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Nottingham Forest have the chance to take their minds off the Premier League as they host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

While Forest can ignore the league for a couple of days, their task isn't easy, with Tottenham heading to the City Ground.

Spurs are fourth in the Premier League after losing at home against Liverpool on Sunday evening, with Mohamed Salah's brace proving enough for the Reds.

Antonio Conte's men impressed to start the season, however, they've lost three of their last five league games.

Tottenham will be desperate to get back to winning ways at Forest before the season breaks for the World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Tottenham?

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 9th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Aston Villa.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there a Nottingham Forest v Tottenham live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham team news

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; O'Brien, Yates, Mangala; Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge.

Tottenham predicted XI: Forster; Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Lenglet, Sessegnon; Skipp, Bentancur, Bissouma; Gil, Lucas.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham odds

Nottingham Forest (11/4) Draw (11/4) Tottenham (19/20)*

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Just going off Premier League positions, anything but a Tottenham win seems unlikely. However, there will be plenty of changes to both sides.

Whoever Antonio Conte opts to start should match up well against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night. Spurs could edge a relatively close affair.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Tottenham (15/2 at bet365)

