The Saints are bottom of the Premier League and six points adrift of safety on the back of a run of just one point from their last six games.

Time is running out for Nottingham Forest and Southampton to avoid the drop – with Monday's meeting at The City Ground an opportunity that neither can afford to miss.

Ruben Selles is staying positive and promised to "fight to the end of the season" after their most recent defeat, but failing to win against Forest could leave them one loss away from relegation.

Things are slightly more hopeful for the hosts, who are only in the bottom three on goal difference, but with Chelsea, Arsenal, and a rejuvenated Crystal Palace as their last three opponents, Monday evening's six-pointer does have the look of a must-win game.

A growing injury list, which could mean Brennan Johnson and Danilo can't feature at The City Ground, is the last thing Steve Cooper needs as he tries to steer the Reds to safety.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Southampton?

Nottingham Forest v Southampton will take place on Monday 8th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Southampton kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Nottingham Forest v Southampton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Nottingham Forest (1/1) Draw (5/2) Southampton (13/5)*

