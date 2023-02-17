The north Londoners have a game in hand over Man City, however, which means they can't afford to take their foot off the gas when they head to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

It's advantage Manchester City in the Premier League title race after they beat Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday evening – leapfrogging the Gunners to take top spot as a result.

The 2021/22 champions blew away the Reds in the reverse fixture in August, scoring six unanswered goals, but the newly-promoted side have come a long way since.

Three wins and two draws in six Premier League games in the new year suggests Nottingham Forest have found their feet in the top flight as they've climbed to 14th in the table – six points above the drop zone.

Saturday's game offers Steve Cooper's side a chance to show just how far they have come but the Reds boss will have limited options due to an ongoing injury crisis.

When is Nottingham Forest v Man City?

Nottingham Forest v Man City will take place on Saturday 18th February 2023.

Nottingham Forest v Man City kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Man City will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Man City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Nottingham Forest v Man City live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Nottingham Forest v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (15/2) Draw (19/4) Man City (3/10)*

