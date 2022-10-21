The Reds have their sights set on breaking into the top four over the next couple of weeks and they'll want to extend their winning run to three games as they travel to struggling Nottingham Forest as part of Saturday's Premier League TV schedule .

Liverpool will be hoping their season is back on track after a below-par first few games. Jurgen Klopp's men were brilliant in their 1-0 win against Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend and they followed that up with another victory at Anfield against a stubborn West Ham side.

Forest, meanwhile, come into this one on the back of their 0-0 draw at Brighton in midweek.

Steve Cooper's men were up against it, with Brighton registering 19 shots in total at the Amex, but Forest held firm and secured a well-earned point.

Forest will be hoping to build on that and cause a shock upset against Liverpool as they search for their second Premier League win of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool?

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 22nd October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week including Chelsea v Man Utd.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool team news

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams; Yates, Mangala, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Lingard, Johnson.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Nunez.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Shop Liverpool merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (9/1) Draw (5/1) Liverpool (2/9)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

While Forest will be upbeat after holding off Brighton in the week, keeping Liverpool out - even with their struggles this season - is a different story.

The Reds should have too much firepower for the newly-promoted side. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are always a threat, while Darwin Nunez was electric in front of the Anfield faithful against West Ham.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool (13/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.