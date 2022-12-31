The first step toward achieving that goal in 2023 will come at The City Ground on New Year's Day where they host Graham Potter's Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest will hope that a new year can bring improved fortunes in the Premier League as they look to ensure their stay in the top flight extends beyond just one season.

Facing England's big clubs has often helped Steve Cooper's side to raise their game – they beat Arsenal in the FA Cup last January, Liverpool in the Premier League in October, and Tottenham in the EFL Cup in November – but such fixtures bring with them obvious challenges.

Chelsea are yet to really find their stride under Potter, who used his early weeks at the helm to experiment with his squad, but there were promising signs as they brushed aside Bournemouth in their first Premier League game after the World Cup.

The break looked to have come at a good time for both coaches – allowing them more time to work with their squads – and it is time we saw the fruits of that labour.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Chelsea?

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 1st January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea prediction

