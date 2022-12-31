The Blues have won all of the last seven games between the two clubs but Trentside has not always been a happy hunting ground for them and Forest's last win in this fixture was a home tie in January 1997.

New Year's Day's Premier League offering wraps up at The City Ground where Nottingham Forest welcome Chelsea.

The hosts were relegated that season and will need the new year to bring improve fortunes if they're to avoid the same fate in 2022/23.

Chelsea, too, will be hoping to climb the table in the opening months of 2023 but perhaps more important for Graham Potter would be the emergence of a clear identity on the pitch.

He and Steve Cooper will have been two of the coaches with the most work to do during the World Cup break and will now be keen to show they made the most of that time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Chelsea?

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 1st January 2023.

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea team news

Nottingham Forest predicted line-up: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Boly, Toffolo; Yates, Mangala, O'Brien; Johnson, Awoniyi, Lingard

Chelsea predicted line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Silva, Cucurella; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Sterling, Aubemeyang, Havertz

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea prediction

Chelsea have not always found their travels to Trentside easy and New Year's Day should be no different.

Potter's side will be keen to showcase the fruits of their World Cup break labour and you'd expect the visitors to be in the ascendancy but they won't be given a minute's rest by a Forest team that are playing in front of their home support for the first time in months.

The City Ground atmosphere was a key part of their promotion-winning campaign and the Reds will need it to have a similar effect this year if they're to stay up.

They've raised their game against big clubs over the past year or so and this game may be tighter than many expect.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Chelsea (14/1 at bet365)

