Brighton, who come into the Forest clash on the back of their FA Cup semi-final disappointment against Manchester United, are eighth in the Premier League, however Roberto De Zerbi's men are just four points behind Tottenham in fifth while having three games in hand.

Relegation-battling Nottingham Forest host Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night, with the visitors chasing European football.

The Seagulls are fully focused on the Premier League following their FA Cup exit on Sunday and they face a Forest side who are fighting to stay in the top flight.

Steve Cooper's men are 19th in the table and they almost snatched a point at Liverpool on Saturday, however Forest ended up losing 3-2 with Mohamed Salah's goal proving to be the winner.

Forest, who have the worst goal difference in the Premier League, have lost their last four. However, a win against Brighton would see them move out of the bottom three.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Brighton?

Nottingham Forest v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 26th April 2023.

Nottingham Forest v Brighton kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Brighton will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

