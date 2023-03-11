Norwich have won three on the bounce, while Sunderland have lost three in a row as the top half of the table continues to be shaken up on a weekly basis.

The battle for a Championship play-off spot has intensified to new heights with Norwich and Sunderland heading in opposite directions over recent weeks.

David Wagner has found some rhythm in charge of the Canaries with his side finding the net three times in three of their last five outings and a wide range of names on the scoresheets.

The exact opposite situation is playing out at Sunderland right now as the loss of injured talisman Ross Stewart finally appears to be catching up with them.

Sunderland have lost to Rotherham, Coventry and former boss Alex Neil's Stoke in recent weeks with a porous backline and loanee striker Joe Gelhardt yet to make a great impact leading the line.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Sunderland?

Norwich v Sunderland will take place on Sunday 12th March 2023.

Norwich v Sunderland kick-off time

Norwich v Sunderland will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Norwich v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Norwich v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Norwich v Sunderland odds

