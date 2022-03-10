The two sides are battling at opposite ends of the table as we head toward the business end of the 2021/22 campaign – with the Blues comfortable in third and time running out for 20th-placed Norwich.

It has been nearly three decades since Norwich City last beat Chelsea but they'll get another chance to end that long wait on Thursday as part of this week's Premier League TV schedule .

Dean Smith's side had a mini-renaissance back in January but have now lost five on the bounce in all competitions, leaving them five points adrift of safety.

The Blues put four past Burnley in a comprehensive victory last time out and will be keen to pick up where they left off on Thursday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Chelsea?

Norwich v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 10th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Chelsea will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Aston Villa on Thursday.

What TV channel is Norwich v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Can you live stream Norwich v Chelsea online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Norwich v Chelsea team news

Norwich predicted XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Saul; Werner, Lukaku, Pulisic

Norwich v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Norwich (12/1) Draw (15/4) Chelsea (3/10)*

Our prediction: Norwich v Chelsea

Time is running out for Norwich and with a number of the teams around them picking up points of late, the pressure is on.

A result against Chelsea would be a massive confidence and momentum boost for Dean Smith's side but the visitors were in sumptuous form on Saturday.

If they can pick up where they left off against Burnley, then things could well get ugly at Carrow Road.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-3 Chelsea (15/2 at Bet365)

