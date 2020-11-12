There are four Euro 2020 play-off fixtures taking place on Thursday, with Scotland the other home nation eyeing a spot in the finals next summer.

And Northern Ireland have already had to come through one scrape to get here, having edged Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-3 on penalises in October’s semi-final.

Slovakia will likely put up a strong challenge in Belfast and have never lost to the Northern Irish.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Slovakia on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Slovakia on TV?

Northern Ireland v Slovakia will take place on Thursday 12th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Slovakia will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are four Euro 2020 play-off finals taking place this week, including Serbia v Scotland, which also kicks off at 7:45pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Slovakia on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

The game is also being shown live on Challenge TV.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Slovakia online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Northern Ireland v Slovakia team news

Northern Ireland: Gavin Whyte should start in midfield, while centre-back Jonny Evans is expected to be fit enough to keep his place in the XI.

However, Corry Evans is out. Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell should keep his spot between the sticks, with Josh Magennis tipped to start up front on his own.

Slovakia: Defender Milan Skriniar is expected to return to the side following his absence from the semi-final win over Republic of Ireland.

Vladimir Weiss is recalled and may feature up front for Slovakia for the first time in two years, while Marek Hamsik will be the creative threat in the middle of the park.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Slovakia

Slovakia contained Republic of Ireland during an even contest in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final but have since lost to Scotland and Israel.

And with Northern Ireland seeking to bolster their form following 1-0 defeats to Austria and Norway, the hosts will hope to catch their visitors in a lull here.

This will be a tense game at Windsor Park and it could well finish level after 90 minutes. But boss Baraclough would probably take his chances at a penalty shootout if it were offered him before kick off.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 1-1 Slovakia (N. Ireland win on penalties)

