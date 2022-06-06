The Nations League offers an opportunity for them to progress under Ian Baraclough despite relegation during the last campaign.

Northern Ireland may not have reached the 2022 World Cup, but they still have plenty to play for as they build for the Euros in 2024.

It hasn't been a great start for Northern Ireland in the 2022/23 campaign after a narrow home defeat to Gus Poyet's Greece and goalless draw away to Cyprus.

Fans in Northern Ireland will be keen to see young players make their mark over the coming year or two in hopes of a brighter future.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Northern Ireland men's team's upcoming football fixtures.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Northern Ireland on TV and live stream

Friendlies

Premier Sports has exclusive rights to all Northern Ireland friendlies until 2024.

Games will be shown on the Premier Sports TV channels or can be live streamed via Premier Player on a wide range of devices including phones, tablets and laptops.

Nations League

Premier Sports will also show exclusive broadcasts of every Northern Ireland Nations League encounter during the 2022/23 campaign.

Northern Ireland fixtures on TV

All UK time

Wednesday 9th June

UEFA Nations League: Kosovo v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Premier Sports 1

Saturday 12th June

UEFA Nations League: Northern Ireland v Cyprus (2pm) Premier Sports 1

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.