Michael O'Neill's first game back in the dugout ended in a comfortable 2-0 win on Thursday evening thanks to a Dion Charles brace, which leaves them only off the top of Group H on goal difference after the first set of fixtures.

After getting their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign off to a winning start in San Marino, Northern Ireland are back at Windsor Park to host Finland on Sunday.

With Denmark, Finland, Slovenia and Kazakhstan as their competition and two teams from the group set to qualify automatically for next summer's tournament, Northern Ireland will feel they've got a great chance of making it to Germany.

They'll likely need to make the most of their home games if they are to do so but Sunday's match will be a test – with Finland ranked three places higher than them in the FIFA rankings.

The Finns were eight minutes away from earning a point against Group H favourites Denmark on Thursday and head to Belfast knowing that back-to-back defeats could be catastrophic for their qualification hopes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Finland on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Finland?

Northern Ireland v Finland will take place on Sunday 26th March 2023.

Northern Ireland v Finland kick-off time

Northern Ireland v Finland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Finland on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:15pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Finland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Northern Ireland v Finland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle.

BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

