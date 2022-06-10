The two sides have been drawn alongside Kosovo and Greece in Group C2, with all four teams hopeful that the competition will increase their chances of reaching Germany 2024.

Just a week on from their frustrating goalless draw against Cyprus, Northern Ireland get another chance as Nikos Kostenoglou's side arrive in Belfast for their fourth and final Nations League game of the summer.

The 12 highest-ranked sides in the Nations League that have not booked their place at the next European Championships via the qualifying groups will reach the play-offs, with three spots for the competition available.

Northern Ireland have been unable to make the most of that benefit in the past due to their traditionally poor record in this tournament since its inception and their goalless draw in Cyprus was emblematic of that.

Ian Baraclough will be determined to ensure that they do better now they're back on home turf.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Cyprus on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Cyprus?

Northern Ireland v Cyprus will take place on Sunday 12th June 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Cyprus will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Cyprus on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 1:15pm.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Cyprus online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Northern Ireland v Cyprus team news

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Hume, McNair, Evans, Lane; McCann, Charles, Davis; Whyte, Lafferty, McGinn

Cyprus predicted XI: Michael; Katelaris, Gogic, Correa; Pittas, Loizou, Artymatas, Kastanos, Ioannou; Sotiriou, Christofi

Northern Ireland v Cyprus odds

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Cyprus

All of the last three meetings between these two sides – dating back to 2002 – have ended in goalless draws, which doesn't suggest we're in for a goal-fest on Sunday.

Northern Ireland's dismal record in the Nations League has ensured they have been unable to make the most of the qualifying opportunities that it offers in the past but Baraclough will be hoping to change that.

A victory against Cyprus in their final international game of the summer would be a step in the right direction and certainly a real morale booster.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 2-0 Cyprus (6/1 at Bet365)

