What channel is Northern Ireland v Bulgaria Nations League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

O’Neill’s men played out a 0-0 draw in Belarus on Saturday with Northern Ireland failing to make the most of their chances and possession. They had 62 per cent of the ball and 15 shots, with seven of them going on target.

Northern Ireland host Bulgaria in the Nations League on Tuesday evening with Michael O’Neill’s side still in with a chance of getting out of their group.

The draw has left Northern Ireland third in League C, Group 3 on four points. However, Belarus and Bulgaria are first and second respectively on just five points.

A win for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park could see them jump to the top of the group depending on the result elsewhere between Belarus and Luxembourg.

Bulgaria, who beat Northern Ireland 1-0 when the sides met in Plovdiv last month, also played out a 0-0 stalemate against Luxembourg on Saturday. The only goal they’ve scored in the competition so far came against O’Neill’s team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Bulgaria on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Bulgaria?

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria will take place on Tuesday 15th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria kick-off time

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Bulgaria on?

Unfortunately, Northern Ireland v Bulgaria has not been selected for terrestrial television broadcast in the UK.

However, you can watch the game live on the Viaplay International YouTube channel.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Bulgaria online

You can stream the game on the Viaplay International YouTube channel for free.

