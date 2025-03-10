Players have publicly criticised it due to the amount of games they already take part in, with most people only tuning in when it involves a World Cup or the Euros.

Thankfully, the next break will feature World Cup qualifiers ahead of the 2026 competition in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Finally, matches that mean something!

Also, there is Nations League action, if that's your thing. We're not judging.

England, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will all feature in the next international break as they get their World Cup qualifying campaign under way, but when is it?

When is the next international break?

The next international break is scheduled to take place between 17th March and 25th March 2025.

Teams will play in various competitions including 2026 World Cup qualifiers, while there is also UEFA Nations League action.

International breaks in 2024/25

Below is a list of the remaining international breaks for this year as we build up to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

17th–25th March 2025

2nd–10th June 2025

1st–9th September 2025

6th–14th October 2025

10th–18th November 2025

