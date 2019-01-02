Although Man Utd are favourites to win, this will certainly not be an easy match for the Red Devils.

Expect New Year fireworks in Newcastle...

What time is the Newcastle United v Manchester United Premier League game?

Newcastle v Man U will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 2nd January 2019.

How can I watch and stream Newcastle v Man Utd live?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Unfortunately, this match is not available to watch for free – unless you buy a pint down your local pub.

Where is Newcastle v Man Utd being played?

The game will be played at St James' Park in Newcastle on Wednesday 2nd January.

