What channel is Newcastle v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City have found their stride and look like the team to beat as the Premier League TV schedule continues this weekend.

City demolished struggling Leeds 7-0 during the week and will hope to follow it up with another crushing against a relegation-threatened side in the shape of Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola’s midfield maestros inspired the victory with five of them finding the net, while Nathan Ake rounded off the rout.

Newcastle put in an encouraging but flawed display against Liverpool as they were toppled 3-1 at Anfield after initially taking a shock lead.

Eddie Howe’s men held firm for large spells, but individual errors ultimately cost them as they sit in 19th with just one victory in 17 this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man City on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Man City?

Newcastle v Man City will take place on Sunday 19th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 2:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Liverpool live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Man City team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Ritchie; Willock, Shelvey, Hayden; Joelinton, Wilson, Almiron

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Grealish

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Newcastle v Man City odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Man City

The best aspect of City’s demolition of Leeds was the return to prominence of Kevin De Bruyne. He’s back, ladies and gentlemen.

The Belgian master looked back to his very best during the game and capped his display off with two strikes to add to his tally.

City boast much creative flair and look increasingly clinical. They shouldn’t be challenged here.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-3 Man City (13/2 at bet365)

