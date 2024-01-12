They were boosted by the return of Kieran Trippier at the Stadium of Light but Joelinton limped off to join their lengthy injury list and they're yet to add any January reinforcements.

While Man City have welcomed both Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku back, Erling Haaland could miss Saturday's game as he continues to recover from a foot injury that has kept him sidelined for more than a month.

The 2022/23 treble winners have looked back to their best since returning from the Club World Cup – winning three times, scoring 10 goals, and conceding just once as they've moved to within five points of leaders Liverpool.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Newcastle v Man City?

Newcastle v Man City will take place on Saturday 13th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Man City kick-off time

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 4:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Newcastle v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Newcastle v Man City in the USA

You can watch Newcastle v Man City live on Peacock at 12:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Newcastle v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (19/4) Draw (16/5) Man City (11/20)*

Bet Boost: Over 7 corners, Julian Alvarez - over 1.5 shots on target, Bruno Guimaraes - over 1.5 fouls committed – 13/2 15/2

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

Get £2 in Free Bets for every goal scored when you stake £10 pre-match with bet365.

To qualify for this offer, place qualifying pre-match bets totalling £10 or more on Newcastle v Man City, taking place on Saturday 13th January, and receive £2 in Bet Credits for each goal scored (maximum £10 in Bet Credits).

This offer is available from 16:00 UK Time on Thursday 11th January 2024, to new and eligible customers only. Offer capped at a maximum of five goals (maximum £10 in Bet Credits). Free Bets paid as Bet Credits and added to your account within 48 hours. Bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.