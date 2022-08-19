Man City are four points clear of Jurgen Klopp's side already thanks to back-to-back wins against West Ham and Bournemouth – with six goals scored and none conceded in the first two weeks of the 2022/23 campaign.

Manchester City travel up to Newcastle in the penultimate game of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule as they look to broaden the gap on likely title rivals Liverpool.

It's ominous early form from last season's champions, who arrive in the North East looking to extend a run of five consecutive victories against Newcastle.

Eddie Howe's side can be fairly happy with four points from their first two games of the season – a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest and a goalless draw at Brighton.

They're unbeaten so far but Sunday's game is, without doubt, their toughest to date and getting anything against the visitors would be seen as a triumph.

Newcastle fans may want to see their team go toe-to-toe with Man City at St James' Park but that could be a dangerous approach.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man City on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Man City?

Newcastle v Man City will take place on Sunday 21st August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Man Utd v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Man City team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimarães, Joelinton; Almirón, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Our prediction: Newcastle v Man City

As good as Newcastle have been in the opening weeks of the season, stopping Pep Guardiola's side may just be a stretch too far.

Erling Haaland and co are oozing with confidence already and have moved ahead of Liverpool in the title race after just two games.

It could be a long afternoon for Nick Pope and his defenders while Howe's forwards will know they'll have to be clinical because opportunities may well be sparse.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Man City (11/1 at bet365)

