They face a Newcastle side on Sunday that successfully staved off a relegation threat this summer.

Toon boss Steve Bruce will be desperate to finish the campaign with a victory to end a five-game winless streak.

But Jurgen Klopp’s men are ruthless and could well turn over the Toon with ease.

On a personal level, Mohamed Salah is four goals shy in the Premier League top scorers race, a bridge that may be too far, though he and Sadio Mane will both be keen to end with a flourish.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Liverpool game on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Liverpool on TV?

Newcastle v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Liverpool will kick off at 4pm – the match is one of 10 Premier League games taking place on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 3pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Newcastle v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Liverpool team news

Newcastle: Florian Lejeune and Emil Krafth could play after thigh and ankle injuries respectively, with the latter playing through the pain for 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Brighton last time out.

Andy Carroll will be pushing for a start but manager Bruce may well stick with Dwight Gayle up top.

Liverpool: Jordan Henderson remains out with a knee injury, while Joel Matip won't return either.

However, Klopp has an otherwise fully-fit squad. Don't be surprised if he keeps the back four unchanged, while Divock Origi may get a rare start up top.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Liverpool

The last day of a long season for Liverpool sees them stroll out at St James' Park as deserved champions.

And while neither side has anything to play for here, Bruce himself is the man who needs a win to help prove to prospective new owners that he's the right choice to lead this team forward.

Bruce would love a win here but this could be a loose affair. Don't be surprised if we witness another goal-fest like the one we saw at Anfield in midweek.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-4 Liverpool

