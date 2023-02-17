A Martin Skrtel own-goal and a stoppage-time strike from Georginio Wijnaldum helped them to that 2-0 victory back in December 2015, which highlights quite how much has changed at both clubs in the years since.

Newcastle United go in search of a first win over Liverpool for seven years on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp's side visit St James' Park.

Eddie Howe's side will be desperate to get back to winning ways after three Premier League draws in a row, including last weekend's trip to Bournemouth, but are without midfield maestro Bruno Guimaraes, who is serving the third game of his suspension.

Liverpool will arrive on the back of a 2-0 Merseyside derby victory, during which they showed flashes of being back to their best, and can cut the gap between them and Newcastle to just six points with a win.

The Reds won 2-1 at Anfield back in August and will become the first away team to win at St James' Park in 2022/23 if they can complete a clean sweep.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Newcastle v Liverpool.

When is Newcastle v Liverpool?

Newcastle v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 19th February 2023.

Newcastle v Liverpool team news

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Gordon, Joelinton, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Newcastle v Liverpool prediction

A few weeks ago, you would have fancied Newcastle to claim a first win against Liverpool since 2015 but their recent run, a growing injury list and the suspension of Guimaraes means it now looks a much tougher ask.

More like this

They may be winless since mid-January but Howe's side have not been beaten in that period either, which speaks to the strides they've made this season.

The arrival of Liverpool is likely to mean an open and end-to-end game, particularly with Anthony Gordon lined up to replace the injured Joe Willock in midfield, and Klopp's side are on the rise again, so Newcastle's long wait for a victory may well go on.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool (12/1 at bet365)

Newcastle v Liverpool odds

Newcastle (6/4) Draw (5/2) Liverpool (17/10)*

