Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel up to the North East for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off – meaning a victory would move them two points above Manchester City ahead of their game against Leeds United later that afternoon.

Goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi helped Liverpool navigate a tense Merseyside derby last Sunday but the Anfield outfit's title hopes are reliant on a Man City slip-up.

They'll have to avoid any of those themselves and a trip to St James' Park looks a dangerous proposition with Newcastle unbeaten at home since 2021.

The Magpies have also won four on the bounce in the Premier League, including a 3-0 victory against Norwich City last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Liverpool?

Newcastle v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 30th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Leeds v Man City on Saturday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Newcastle v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Newcastle v Liverpool team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Dúbravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimarães, Willock; Murphy, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Keïta, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Newcastle v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (13/2) Draw (12/5) Liverpool (5/4)*

Our prediction: Newcastle v Liverpool

Newcastle may be unbeaten at home since last year but the Premier League title is on the line for Liverpool and you wouldn't bet against them getting the job done again.

There may well be some worrying moments because Eddie Howe has the Magpies high in confidence but the visitors should have the quality to come away with all three points all the same.

Klopp will know that dropping points could be the nail in the coffin for their title charge and the historic quadruple. He cannot allow that to happen.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool (12/1 at Bet365)

