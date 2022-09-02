Fabio Carvalho's goal on Wednesday evening ensured the latter left Anfield with nothing despite taking the lead against Liverpool.

It will be a case of bouncing back for both Newcastle and Crystal Palace, who meet in the North East on Saturday after suffering Premier League heartbreaks in midweek.

Eddie Howe's team can take heart from their performance against Jurgen Klopp's side and by record-signing Alexander Isak's fast start – with the Swedish forward opening his account in style against the Reds.

Down at Selhurst Park on Tuesday, Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha was left fuming as he slammed his teammates' costly "lapse in concentration" that ruined "all the hard work" as they drew 1-1 with Brentford.

Zaha continued his blistering start to the 2022/23 campaign with a brilliant finessed finish to give the Eagles the lead only for Yoane Wissa to ghost in unmarked and head in an 88th-minute equaliser.

Though the table does not necessarily reflect it, 11th-placed Newcastle and 13th-placed Crystal Palace have been in promising form in the opening weeks of 2022/23 but after disappointing results in midweek, Saturday will be all about the response.

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

When is Newcastle v Crystal Palace?

Newcastle v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Crystal Palace Forest will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

Is there a Newcastle v Crystal Palace live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Newcastle v Crystal Palace team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Fraser

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guiata; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Olise, Edouard, Zaha

Newcastle v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Newcastle were not afraid to take as much time out of the game as possible at Anfield but back at St James' Park, we can expect Eddie Howe's side to play a more expansive style and try to take control.

The Magpies are unbeaten at home this season and against a side that are traditionally better at Selhurst Park, they will head into this one as favourites.

Crystal Palace have no shortage of exciting attacking talents but keeping Zaha, who has four goals in four games, quiet is surely going to be key.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Crystal Palace (17/2 at bet365)

