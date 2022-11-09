The hosts are flying since Eddie Howe took over, with Newcastle currently third in the Premier League behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

We've got another all-Premier League clash in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with Newcastle hosting Crystal Palace.

The Toon are guaranteed to be in the top four heading into the World Cup break after their 4-1 win at Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes netted at St Mary's to give Newcastle their fourth consecutive Premier League win.

Crystal Palace head into Wednesday's fixture on the back of their impressive 2-1 win at West Ham on Sunday. Palace went behind but goals from Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise - the latter being in the 94th minute - handed Patrick Vieira's men all three points.

Palace are up to 10th in the Premier League having won three of their last five and they'll be keen to have a cup run to match their solid season so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Crystal Palace?

Newcastle v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 9th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Aston Villa.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there a Newcastle v Crystal Palace live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Newcastle v Crystal Palace team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Darlow; Manquillo, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Shelvey; Fraser, Anderson, Saint-Maximin; Wood.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Johnstone; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Riedewald; Milivojevic, Doucoure; Ebiowei, Hughes, Ayew; Mateta.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Newcastle v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Newcastle are a winning machine at the moment and Eddie Howe will not want to lose any momentum.

He'll make numerous changes to his line-up but he'll be desperate to reach the next round to finish strong heading into the World Cup break.

Palace will put up a good fight but it's hard to go against Newcastle in front of their home fans.

Our prediction: Newcastle 3-1 Crystal Palace (12/1 at bet365)

