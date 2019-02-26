Newcastle v Burnley: How to watch on TV and live stream the Premier League game online
Newcastle face Burnley during the midweek round of Premier League fixtures with Rafa Benitez's future making headlines once again
Newcastle host Burnley in a Premier League showdown with both teams desperate to make a big step towards survival in the top flight.
Rafa Benitez's men edged closer to the 30-point mark with more than 10 games left to play as the Magpies look to secure their Premier League status – and their popular manager's future.
The Spanish boss – who is out of contract in the summer – has been linked with the vacant Leicester City job following Claude Puel's departure this week.
Newcastle recorded a 2-0 win over Huddersfield with help from £20million record-signing Miguel Almiron who made a big impression on his debut.
In the opposite dugout, Sean Dyche has enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten run with Burnley.
More like this
They stunned Tottenham with a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor last weekend and will be raring to go against their bottom-half rivals.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Premier League game on TV and online.
What time is the Newcastle v Burnley game?
Newcastle v Burnley will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 26th February 2019.
How to watch and live stream Newcastle v Burnley
You can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD with build-up coverage starting at 7:30pm.
Customers can live stream the game via the official BT Sport website or through the BT Sport app on a range of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.
You can add the BT Sport app to your existing BT package with three months free before paying just £9 a month.
Sky customers can also add BT Sport channels to their existing subscription for a monthly fee.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...
Newcastle have tightened up while Almiron will provide a real spark going forward.
However, Burnley are a notoriously tough nut to crack and strike partners Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes have been finding the net with ease lately.
A win for either side would be huge but they could cancel each other out on Tyneside.
Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Burnley
What are the latest odds?
At the time of writing:
Newcastle to win – 11/10
Draw – 12/5
Burnley to win – 29/10
Check out Betfair for all the very latest odds on Newcastle v Tottenham.
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.