The Spanish boss – who is out of contract in the summer – has been linked with the vacant Leicester City job following Claude Puel's departure this week.

Newcastle recorded a 2-0 win over Huddersfield with help from £20million record-signing Miguel Almiron who made a big impression on his debut.

In the opposite dugout, Sean Dyche has enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten run with Burnley.

They stunned Tottenham with a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor last weekend and will be raring to go against their bottom-half rivals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Premier League game on TV and online.

What time is the Newcastle v Burnley game?

Newcastle v Burnley will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 26th February 2019.

How to watch and live stream Newcastle v Burnley

You can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD with build-up coverage starting at 7:30pm.

Customers can live stream the game via the official BT Sport website or through the BT Sport app on a range of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

You can add the BT Sport app to your existing BT package with three months free before paying just £9 a month.

Sky customers can also add BT Sport channels to their existing subscription for a monthly fee.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Newcastle have tightened up while Almiron will provide a real spark going forward.

However, Burnley are a notoriously tough nut to crack and strike partners Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes have been finding the net with ease lately.

A win for either side would be huge but they could cancel each other out on Tyneside.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Burnley

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing:

Newcastle to win – 11/10

Draw – 12/5

Burnley to win – 29/10

Check out Betfair for all the very latest odds on Newcastle v Tottenham.

