The Mags now turn their attention to the FA Cup as they look to avoid a slip-up against fourth-tier opposition.

It has been 20 years since the six-time winners made it past the quarter-final stage but, with growing excitement about what can be achieved under Eddie Howe this term, they may fancy their chances of putting that record right in 2024/25.

Standing in their way on Sunday are a Bromley side that are chasing their own little piece of FA Cup history.

A win for the Kent club would see them reach the fourth round of the competition for the first time ever and give them a famous afternoon in what has already been a memorable campaign.

The Ravens won the 2023/24 National League final to secure promotion to the Football League for the first time, and have taken to League Two in impressive style.

Andy Woodman's team sit 12th in the table after 24 games and will be eyeing a play-off push in the second half of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Bromley on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Bromley?

Newcastle v Bromley will take place on Sunday 12th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Bromley kick-off time

Newcastle v Bromley will kick off at 3pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Bromley on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC iPlayer, via the red button, from 2:50pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Bromley online

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC iPlayer.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

Listen to Newcastle v Bromley on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Newcastle v Bromley odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle (1/9) Draw (8/1) Bromley (20/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.