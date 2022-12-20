The Toon are flying under Eddie Howe, with Newcastle climbing up to third in the Premier League before the World Cup break.

Newcastle and Bournemouth go head to head on Tuesday night in an all-Premier League Carabao Cup clash, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Newcastle have lost just once in the league this season and Howe will have his eye on a top four finish as well as going far in the Carabao Cup.

They host Bournemouth, who confirmed Gary O'Neil as their permanent manager last month.

Bournemouth's form dipped before the World Cup, with the Cherries losing five of their last six games in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Bournemouth?

Newcastle v Bournemouth will take place on Tuesday 20th December 2022.

Newcastle v Bournemouth kick-off time

Newcastle v Bournemouth will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man City v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there a Newcastle v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Newcastle v Bournemouth team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett; Shelvey, Longstaff, Willock; Murphy, Almiron, Wood.



Bournemouth predicted XI: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Billing; Moore, Solanke.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Newcastle v Bournemouth odds

Newcastle v Bournemouth prediction

Newcastle haven't lost at St James' Park in the Premier League this season and it's likely that streak will continue.

Eddie Howe's men are full of confidence and they should have too much for Bournemouth.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Bournemouth (6/1 at bet365)

