The Toon Army will be hoping to get another glimpse of big-money summer signing Sandro Tonali, who made his first appearance in last Tuesday's 2-1 friendly win at Rangers before the squad jetted across the pond.

Aston Villa are also gearing up for a continental campaign with Unai Emery's side in the pot for the Europa Conference League.

Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans have been added to Emery's squad and Villa supporters will, no doubt, be eager to get their first look at the pair in claret and blue.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Aston Villa?

Newcastle v Aston Villa will take place on Monday 24th July 2023.

Newcastle v Aston Villa kick-off time

Newcastle v Aston Villa will kick off at 12am.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30pm on Sunday 23rd July 2023.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

