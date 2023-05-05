The Gunners bounced back from last month's damaging defeat at Manchester City by beating struggling London rivals Chelsea on Tuesday, with Martin Odegaard bagging a brace and running the show, but the momentum is firmly with Pep Guardiola's side.

Arsenal have to contend with a tricky trip to St James's Park this weekend if they are to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

A repeat of this season's first meeting between Arsenal and Newcastle would deal another blow to Mikel Arteta's hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy as the two teams played out a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium in January.

The Magpies are one of the form teams having won their last three games – scoring 13 goals in the process – so Champions League football is all but guaranteed to be heading to St James's Park next season.

Newcastle have lost just once on home soil this term, however Arsenal are the Premier League's best team on the road, so an entertaining affair can be expected between two of the country's top teams.

When is Newcastle v Arsenal?

Newcastle v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 7th May 2023.

Newcastle v Arsenal kick-off time

Newcastle v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Newcastle v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

