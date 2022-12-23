Football on New Year's Day 2023: TV schedule and kick-off times
Your complete guide to football on Boxing Day in 2022, including TV schedule and kick-off times.
New Year's Day is a soft landing back into the real world. Work is approaching (sorry) but there's still one more chance to cling on to the blissful period of food, festivities and football.
2023 begins in the middle of a Premier League feast, with two matches left to play in Matchweek 18 on 1st January before Matchweek 19 begins... on 2nd January.
The new year brings five more consecutive days of Premier League action with it as the World Cup shuffles its way into the history books and domestic club football reasserts its dominance.
And it's not just the top flight we get to enjoy - the Football League continues to throw up fascinating encounters with the league table not looking any more clear cut across the span of the division.
Fans across the country will be eager to see their team push on after the World Cup break, with plenty of sides hoping for fresh impetus and a clean slate.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the football fixtures on New Year's Day.
Football on New Year's Day 2023
Premier League
Tottenham v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Championship
Blackburn v Cardiff (12pm) Sky Sports Football
Football after New Year's Day 2023
Monday 2nd January
Premier League
Brentford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Scottish Premiership
Rangers v Celtic (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Championship
Norwich v Watford (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
QPR v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Tuesday 3rd January
Premier League
Arsenal v Newcastle (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Wednesday 4th January
Premier League
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Thursday 5th January
Premier League
Chelsea v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
