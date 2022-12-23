Football on New Year's Day 2023

2023 begins in the middle of a Premier League feast, with two matches left to play in Matchweek 18 on 1st January before Matchweek 19 begins... on 2nd January.

New Year's Day is a soft landing back into the real world. Work is approaching (sorry) but there's still one more chance to cling on to the blissful period of food, festivities and football.

The new year brings five more consecutive days of Premier League action with it as the World Cup shuffles its way into the history books and domestic club football reasserts its dominance.

And it's not just the top flight we get to enjoy - the Football League continues to throw up fascinating encounters with the league table not looking any more clear cut across the span of the division.

Fans across the country will be eager to see their team push on after the World Cup break, with plenty of sides hoping for fresh impetus and a clean slate.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the football fixtures on New Year's Day.

Premier League

Tottenham v Aston Villa (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Championship

Blackburn v Cardiff (12pm) Sky Sports Football

Monday 2nd January

Premier League

Brentford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Scottish Premiership

Rangers v Celtic (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Championship

Norwich v Watford (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

QPR v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Tuesday 3rd January

Premier League

Arsenal v Newcastle (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Wednesday 4th January

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Thursday 5th January

Premier League

Chelsea v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

