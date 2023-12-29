Football on New Year's Day 2024

While the nation stirs from its leisurely slumber, one thing is for certain: football, that great marker of time and date, will keep us entertained.

Just like Boxing Day, New Year's Day boasts almost 10 hours of consecutive football.

2024 kicks off with a fascinating Championship play-off contender battle between Sunderland and Preston North End and culminates in a high-flying Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield – with plenty in between.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of New Year's Day fixtures across the leagues.

Sunday 31st December

Premier League

Fulham v Arsenal (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Monday 1st January

Premier League

Liverpool v Newcastle United (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Championship

Sunderland v Preston (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Sheffield Wednesday v Hull (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football

League One

Derby County v Peterborough United (3pm) Sky Sports Football

Tuesday 2nd January

Premier League

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion (7:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Scottish Premiership

St Mirren v Celtic (5pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Thursday 4th January

FA Cup third round

Crystal Palace v Everton (8pm) ITV4 / ITVX

Friday 5th January

FA Cup third round

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (8pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 6th January

FA Cup third round

Sunderland v Newcastle (12:45pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa (5:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Chelsea v Preston (5:30pm) BBC iPlayer

League One

Fleetwood Town v Derby (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Sunday 7th January

FA Cup third round

Arsenal v Liverpool (4:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town (2pm) BBC iPlayer

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham (2pm) BBC iPlayer / S4C

Monday 8th January

FA Cup third round

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United (8:15pm) ITV1 / ITVX

