Football on New Year's Day 2024: TV schedule and kick-off times
Your complete guide to football on New Year's Day 2024, including TV schedule and kick-off times.
When is bin day? Nobody knows. In fact, what day is it? Again, nobody actually knows.
The New Year has arrived following a hazy week of brandy cream, turkey remnants and discovering wrapping paper shards in places you couldn't imagine.
While the nation stirs from its leisurely slumber, one thing is for certain: football, that great marker of time and date, will keep us entertained.
Just like Boxing Day, New Year's Day boasts almost 10 hours of consecutive football.
2024 kicks off with a fascinating Championship play-off contender battle between Sunderland and Preston North End and culminates in a high-flying Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield – with plenty in between.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of New Year's Day fixtures across the leagues.
Football on New Year's Eve 2024
Sunday 31st December
Premier League
Fulham v Arsenal (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Football on New Year's Day 2024
Monday 1st January
Premier League
Liverpool v Newcastle United (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Championship
Sunderland v Preston (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Sheffield Wednesday v Hull (5:15pm) Sky Sports Football
League One
Derby County v Peterborough United (3pm) Sky Sports Football
Football in 2024
Tuesday 2nd January
Premier League
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion (7:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Scottish Premiership
St Mirren v Celtic (5pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Thursday 4th January
FA Cup third round
Crystal Palace v Everton (8pm) ITV4 / ITVX
Friday 5th January
FA Cup third round
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (8pm) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 6th January
FA Cup third round
Sunderland v Newcastle (12:45pm) ITV1 / ITVX
Middlesbrough v Aston Villa (5:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Chelsea v Preston (5:30pm) BBC iPlayer
League One
Fleetwood Town v Derby (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Sunday 7th January
FA Cup third round
Arsenal v Liverpool (4:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town (2pm) BBC iPlayer
Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham (2pm) BBC iPlayer / S4C
Monday 8th January
FA Cup third round
Wigan Athletic v Manchester United (8:15pm) ITV1 / ITVX
