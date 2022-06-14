One draw from three games has left Wales bottom of Group A4 – below the Dutch, Belgium, and Poland – but supporters won't worry too much about that given they secured qualification to a first World Cup since 1958 earlier this month.

Only Wout Weghorst's stoppage-time diving header robbed Wales of an impressive result against the Netherlands in Cardiff last week but they'll get another chance to test themselves against Louis van Gaal's side in Rotterdam on Tuesday evening.

Robert Page's side were unlucky to come away with nothing against the Dutch on home turf but did get a point against Belgium in the Welsh capital and will feel as if the pressure is off as they travel to the Netherlands for Tuesday evening's game.

The Wales boss will likely look to use the game to try a few things out with Qatar 2022 on the horizon – with performance and experience gained likely more important than the result in his eyes.

Seven points from their three games leaves the Netherlands in a strong position so they won't want to slip up and lessen their grip on top spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Wales on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Netherlands v Wales?

Netherlands v Wales will take place on Tuesday 14th June 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Netherlands v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

There's plenty of Nations League on TV action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Wales on?

The match will be televised on BoxNation via Premier Sports from 7:35pm. It is also available on Welsh-language channel S4C.

How to live stream Netherlands v Wales online

Premier Sports and BoxNation subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Netherlands v Wales team news

Netherlands predicted XI: Flekken; Timber, de Vrij, de Ligt; Dumfries, Berghuis, Koopmeiners, de Jong, Blind; Jansson, Lang

Wales predicted XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Williams, Wilson, Ampadu, Ramsey, Norrington-Davies; James, Johnson

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Netherlands v Wales odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Netherlands (1/3) Draw (4/1) Wales (9/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Netherlands v Wales

Page said after Wales' 1-1 draw with Belgium that his side don't fear anyone in world football and you feel that bold approach is likely to be the one they take in Rotterdam.

Whether that can help them get a result against the Dutch this time remains to be seen but they'll be buoyed by just how close they came in Cardiff.

The pressure is off Wales and they know it but that might just not be enough to force the Netherlands, who have been excellent so far in the Nations League, into a slip up on home turf.

Our prediction: Netherlands 2-0 Wales (11/2 at Bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.