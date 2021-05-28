What channel is Netherlands v Scotland international friendly match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland’s Euro 2020 preparations get underway in Portugal this week, with a friendly clash against fellow tournament hopefuls the Netherlands.

Boss Steve Clarke will use this tie as preparation for Scotland’s Euro 2020 fixtures in Group D this summer, where his team face England, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

The Scots are in good form after going unbeaten in their three World Cup qualifiers this spring, earning draws against Austria and Israel, and beating the Faroe Islands 4-0.

The Netherlands, however, will likely prove a greater challenge than those recent opponents. The Dutch have lost just one of their last eight games and have somewhat sailed under the radar so far this summer.

Scotland last beat the Netherlands back in 2003 during European Championship qualifying – a 1-0 results thanks to James McFadden’s first-half goal. It was the Dutch who won 1-0 when these sides last met in a friendly back in 2017 and another close encounter is expected here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Netherlands v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v Scotland on TV?

Netherlands v Scotland will take place on Wednesday 2nd June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Netherlands v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous international friendly games taking place this week including England v Austria, which also kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Netherlands v Scotland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Netherlands v Scotland team news

Netherlands: There are six Premier League players named in the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 squad, including Georginio Wijnaldum and Donny van de Beek. Boss Frank de Boer will likely mix his squad up a bit here, meaning both midfielders should earn game time.

Memphis Depay, Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij provide the sparkle in this team. Any one of them could dismantle Scotland but De Boer doesn’t yet have a formula he is totally comfortable with.

Scotland: Clarke will likely use this game as a template for how he wants to set up against Croatia and England at the Euros. So expect a three-man defence that can morph into a five when required.

Scott McTominay and John McGinn should sit comfortably in midfield, with Andrew Robertson again playing on the left, in an advanced position to Kieran Tierney. Che Adams could well start up front alongside Lyndon Dykes.

Netherlands v Scotland odds

Our prediction: Netherlands v Scotland

The Netherlands are outsiders to win Euro 2020 this summer and they’re certainly a bigger test for Clarke’s men compared to, say, Austria or Israel. But they are not significantly better than this Scotland unit, who will want to put in a good opening display here.

Don’t be surprised if the boss sticks with much of the same personnel throughout the game. This isn’t just about giving the boys minutes, but also implementing a structure that can make Scotland a force in Group D.

With that in mind, Scotland should grow into this game. The likes of McTominay and Ryan Fraser could make their mark, while defensively Scotland look strong. They may not win, but the performance should leave a good impression.

Our prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Scotland (15/2 at bet365)

