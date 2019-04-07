Boss Steven Gerrard has inspired his men to 63 points so far in 2018/19 with six games left to play.

Celtic hold a double-figure lead over their Glasgow rivals but the gap appears to narrowing.

Motherwell can no longer qualify for the top half of the league before the split.

They will be playing for pride in the dying stages of the season but Steve Robinson will be determined for his squad to produce a rousing display for fans at Fir Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Motherwell v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the Motherwell v Rangers game?

Motherwell v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 7th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Motherwell v Rangers

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Motherwell endured a torrid time at Ibrox earlier in the season as they were crushed 7-1 by a rampant Rangers.

The Gers could be in danger of complacency as the title drifts away from them, but Gerrard will do everything he can to keep his side focused.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-2 Rangers

