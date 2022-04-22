The game at Fir Park has been moved to Saturday to give Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side more time to recover for their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig on Thursday.

Rangers will be looking to close the gap on league leaders Celtic when they face Motherwell on Saturday in the first Scottish Premiership fixture since the split.

With Celtic playing on Sunday afternoon, the Gers can cut the gap to just three points and pile the pressure on their Old Firm rivals with a win.

Anything less than that would perhaps leave them too much to do to catch Celtic in the final weeks of the season.

Spirits will be high at Motherwell after they secured their place in the top half due to a dramatic comeback against Livingston last weekend, which culminated in Ricki Lamie's 92nd-minute equaliser.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Motherwell v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Motherwell v Rangers?

Motherwell v Rangers will take place on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Motherwell v Rangers will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Scottish Premiership games taking place this weekend including Ross County v Celtic.

What TV channel is Motherwell v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 11:30am.

How to live stream Motherwell v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Motherwell v Rangers team news

Motherwell predicted XI: Kelly; Mugabi, Johansen, Lamie, Carroll; Cornelius, Slattery, Goss; Sheilds, Veen, Efford

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Balogun; Kamara, Lundstrum; Diallo, Aribo, Kent; Roofe

Motherwell v Rangers odds

Our prediction: Motherwell v Rangers

It's been a busy few weeks for Rangers, who qualified for the Europa League semi-finals and the Scottish Cup final with wins over Braga and Celtic respectively.

As they're battling for silverware on three fronts, the Gers simply cannot afford to take their foot off the gas for Saturday's game against Motherwell.

The game being moved to Saturday should allow van Bronckhorst to name a stronger side than he otherwise may have and they should have enough to get all three points.

Our prediction: Motherwell 0-2 Rangers (5/1 at bet365)

