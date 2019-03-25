Missiles were aimed at Joe Hart and Steven Gerrard by the boisterous home crowd and the next generation of England stars will need to be prepared for the atmosphere to come.

Gareth Southgate will be hoping for a strong start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

He will have high hopes for his side following their impressive display in Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Montenegro v England game on TV and online.

What time is the Montenegro v England game?

Montenegro v England will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 25th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Montenegro v England

England v Czech Republic will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:00pm.

The game can also be streamed online via the ITV Hub on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

England have toppled some big names in recent matches with Croatia, USA, Spain and Switzerland among the top teams to fall in recent months.

Southgate has a crop of tantalising youngsters ready to inspire the nation all over again, none more so than Jadon Sancho.

Montenegro sit 46th in the FIFA world rankings, and while that doesn’t always count for muchh, England have more than enough quality to grab all three points.

Prediction: Montenegro 0-2 England

