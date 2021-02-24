What channel is Monchengladbach v Man City Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City’s away leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter with Borussia Monchengladbach is taking place in Hungary on Wednesday evening.

A number of Champions League fixtures have seen their venues moved due to coronavirus restrictions and City will hope the shift weighs in their favour here.

City come into this tie having won their last 18 games in all competitions in a run stretching back to mid-December.

Monchengladbach, meanwhile, are winless in their last three outings – a streak that has seen them drop to eighth in the Bundesliga.

Boss Marco Rose will be hoping for a response on Wednesday when his troops face one of the favourites to win the competition, and even a draw inside the Puskas Arena would be seen as a good result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Monchengladbach v Man City on TV and online.

When is Monchengladbach v Man City on TV?

Monchengladbach v Man City will take place on Wednesday 24th February 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Monchengladbach v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Atalanta v Real Madrid, which also kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Monchengladbach v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Monchengladbach v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Monchengladbach v Man City team news

Monchengladbach: Head coach Rose is sweating on the fitness of star forward Marcus Thuram, who is carrying a knee injury.

Mamadou Doucoure will miss the game due to a lack of match fitness. Alassane Plea is likely to lead the line.

Man City: Nathan Ake remains manager Pep Guardiola’s sole absentee through injury, so expect a strong XI to rock up in Budapest on Wednesday.

Guardiola could opt to keep Sergio Aguero on the bench and trust in Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden up top. Riyad Mahrez may also start.

Monchengladbach v Man City odds

Our prediction: Monchengladbach v Man City

City’s squad is now back to near-full strength and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Sterling could control this game from the off.

The difficulty for Monchengladbach is how to contain City and also cause danger themselves, especially if Thuram misses this encounter.

Indeed, it looks almost certain that City will extend their winning streak and hope to get this two-legged tie in the bag by the halfway stage. Guardiola’s troops should be on cruise control here.

Our prediction: Monchengladbach 0-3 Man City (15/2 at bet365)

